Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Daphne May 3.35 Brighton

Three turf wins last year, the latest off mark 6lb higher than today's at Epsom (1m2f, soft); out of form on AW this year but her recent sixth at Chelmsford (1m) was a step back in the right direction and this move back up to 1m4f is sure to suit; interesting.

Zayina 4.10 Brighton

Delivered on earlier promise when winning soft-ground novice here (1m) in October and her AW third later that month was perfectly respectable; upped in trip for seasonal/handicap debut and probably has improvement to come.

Magnificent Match 5.35 Yarmouth

Improved for the step up to 1m (good to firm) on recent handicap debut here where he travelled strongly but had to delay his challenge and nailed Berry Clever very late; a 3lb rise underestimates his superiority and he has a good chance of following up if coping with today's slower surface.

Trilby 8.25 Catterick

In fine form this year; won over C&D on reappearance (6f, heavy; Slainte Mhath close third and now 7lb better off) and at Haydock on Saturday (6f, soft; travelled strongly); stiffer task with his penalty but should go well again.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

