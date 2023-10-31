Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Ski Angel 1.42 Catterick

Steady improvement since handicapping for her new yard, winning 5f handicaps at Ayr (soft) and Hamilton (good to soft); kept on nicely for fourth at Musselburgh two weeks ago; still capable of better and the ground is unlikely to pose a problem; major player.

Gaye Legacy 3.45 Chepstow

Went very close in Warwick novice in March and again ran well when third at Ludlow (also 2m, soft) the following month; bred to benefit from the step up in trip on today's handicap debut; high on the list.

Elshaameq 4.10 Newcastle

Lightly raced 4yo who came from well back to narrowly make it ninth-time lucky at Chelmsford (1m2f, Polytrack) 19 days ago; 2lb higher and has run well in all three starts over this C&D; major player.

Annalee Lass 6.15 Newcastle

Two wins for Lawrence Mullaney in the spring, the first over C&D (first-time cheekpieces); beaten a head at Wolverhampton (8.6f, Tapeta) in July on second start for this yard and third behind a couple of in-form rivals at Leicester (1m, soft) seven days later; off three months, but a major player if ready to go.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

