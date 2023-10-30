Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Hoe Joly Smoke (12.25 Chepstow)
Makes his reappearance for Dan Skelton after being pulled up in a Grade 2 novice hurdle at Kelso in March when last seen. He has had a wind operation since and should go well if he has progressed over the summer.
Laurence Morter
Handicappers' nap
Delgany Dreamer (2.40 Chepstow)
Ran her best race when finishing fourth at Warwick in April and the Dan Skelton-trained mare could prove well treated off 88 on her first run in a handicap.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Governor Of India (4.10 Newcastle)
Gelded since his last run, this really well-bred son of Dubawi can make a winning handicap debut for John and Thady Gosden.
Mark Brown
Speed figures
Groom De Cotte (3.45 Chepstow)
Ignore his last two runs and he has a big chance in this handicap off this mark if repeating speed figures from Warwick last winter.
Craig Thake
West Country nap
Captain Bellamy (4.16 Chepstow)
Highly regarded type whose winning point-to-point form is much the best on offer here. Paul Nicholls' bumper horses are in good form.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Eceparti (1.30 Chepstow)
Consistent performer who may now get his head in front having dropped to a mark of less than 100.
Tom Gibbings
'She rates a cracking each-way play' - Robbie Wilders serves up three Tuesday fancies
The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips on Tuesday
