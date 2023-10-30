Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Hoe Joly Smoke (12.25 Chepstow)

Makes his reappearance for Dan Skelton after being pulled up in a Grade 2 novice hurdle at Kelso in March when last seen. He has had a wind operation since and should go well if he has progressed over the summer.
Laurence Morter

Hoe Joly Smoke12:25 Chepstow
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Handicappers' nap

Delgany Dreamer (2.40 Chepstow)

Ran her best race when finishing fourth at Warwick in April and the Dan Skelton-trained mare could prove well treated off 88 on her first run in a handicap.
Steve Mason

Delgany Dreamer14:40 Chepstow
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Eyecatcher

Governor Of India (4.10 Newcastle)

Gelded since his last run, this really well-bred son of Dubawi can make a winning handicap debut for John and Thady Gosden.
Mark Brown

Governor Of India16:10 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Speed figures

Groom De Cotte (3.45 Chepstow)

Ignore his last two runs and he has a big chance in this handicap off this mark if repeating speed figures from Warwick last winter.
Craig Thake

Groom De Cotte15:45 Chepstow
View Racecard
Jky: Richie McLernon Tnr: Sean Curran

West Country nap

Captain Bellamy (4.16 Chepstow)

Highly regarded type whose winning point-to-point form is much the best on offer here. Paul Nicholls' bumper horses are in good form.
James Stevens

Captain Bellamy16:16 Chepstow
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Dark horse

Eceparti (1.30 Chepstow)

Consistent performer who may now get his head in front having dropped to a mark of less than 100.
Tom Gibbings

Eceparti13:30 Chepstow
View Racecard
Jky: Ned Fox (5lb)Tnr: Venetia Williams

Published on 30 October 2023inFree tips

Last updated 18:00, 30 October 2023

