Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Hoe Joly Smoke (12.25 Chepstow)

Makes his reappearance for Dan Skelton after being pulled up in a Grade 2 novice hurdle at Kelso in March when last seen. He has had a wind operation since and should go well if he has progressed over the summer.

Laurence Morter

Hoe Joly Smoke 12:25 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Handicappers' nap

Delgany Dreamer (2.40 Chepstow)

Ran her best race when finishing fourth at Warwick in April and the Dan Skelton-trained mare could prove well treated off 88 on her first run in a handicap.

Steve Mason

Delgany Dreamer 14:40 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Eyecatcher

Governor Of India (4.10 Newcastle)

Gelded since his last run, this really well-bred son of Dubawi can make a winning handicap debut for John and Thady Gosden.

Mark Brown

Governor Of India 16:10 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Speed figures

Groom De Cotte (3.45 Chepstow)

Ignore his last two runs and he has a big chance in this handicap off this mark if repeating speed figures from Warwick last winter.

Craig Thake

Groom De Cotte 15:45 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Richie McLernon Tnr: Sean Curran

West Country nap

Captain Bellamy (4.16 Chepstow)

Highly regarded type whose winning point-to-point form is much the best on offer here. Paul Nicholls' bumper horses are in good form.

James Stevens

Captain Bellamy 16:16 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Dark horse

Eceparti (1.30 Chepstow)

Consistent performer who may now get his head in front having dropped to a mark of less than 100.

Tom Gibbings

Eceparti 13:30 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Ned Fox (5lb) Tnr: Venetia Williams

