The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

Hoe Joly Smoke (12.25 Chepstow)

Hoe Joly Smoke makes his reappearance after last being seen pulling up in a hotly contested novice hurdle at Kelso in March. He travelled well but made a mistake two from home which ultimately cost him, but he'd run well before including when second in this race last year. He had a wind operation in August and if he has progressed over the summer he should give a good account of himself.

Blue Bikini (2.05 Chepstow)

Blue Bikini has been in fine form, winning in three of her last four. She won well last time at Warwick and it looked as though she would want further so this step up in trip should suit. This is a slightly stronger race, but she is consistent and should be bang there if the summer break has gone well.

Leadman (7.15 Newcastle)

Leadman has been off the track for a while after being narrowly denied his first win last August, just being caught in the closing stages. The big question is this: can he overcome the absence from the track? However, he has previously shown ability and his trainer and jockey have excellent records at Newcastle. He is in good hands as he bids to break his duck.

