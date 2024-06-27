Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Covert Legend 3.45 Nottingham

Has mostly struggled on Tapeta over the winter but all the better for wind surgery when winning quite cosily at Wolverhampton (extended 1m) in April and he had a shocking run on turf at Thirsk (1m, good to firm) since; well handicapped and respected; tongue-tie returns.

Rainyniteingeorgia 5.15 Newcastle

Won Lingfield novice last September on third and final 2yo start (5f, Polytrack; AW debut); reappeared with fair third on last month's handicap and stable debut at Goodwood (5f) and that form has worked out well; open to improvement and warrants major respect.

Pfingstberg 5.40 Newmarket

11th race when off the mark at Lingfield (second attempt at 2m, good to firm) 19 days ago, comfortably making all; largely consistent in handicaps and needs plenty of respect despite 5lb rise.

Clear Storm 8.15 Hamilton

1-1 on turf having narrowly made a successful reappearance at Nottingham (1m2f, good) last month; only fifth of six at Chelmsford (1m2f, AW) three weeks ago, but was beaten less than 2l and she kept on again after getting outpaced; major player back on grass with cheekpieces given a go.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.