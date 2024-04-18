Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Evening's Empire 1.30 Cheltenham

1-15 on the Flat but stayed well; beaten between 8l and 21l in three Irish maidens won by smart novices (hooded the last twice) and it could well be that today's quicker ground will benefit, as was the case on the Flat; an interesting handicap debutante; races prominently.

North View 1.50 Newmarket

Thrice-raced colt who justified favouritism at Bath (5.7f, good to firm) in September on last appearance and looks the type to improve further; penultimate effort received a boost here on Tuesday; very appealing.

Realisation 2.40 Cheltenham

Made most and came well clear in Bangor bumper in 2022; had a year off before this season, in which she won her handicap debut at Southwell (2m4f, again good to soft) in December but floundered on soft ground nine days later; tongue tied on last three starts; up 7lb today but could have potential.

Poet Master 5.20 Newmarket

Won last summer on first two starts (7f, good) and bounced back from handicap debut eighth (1m, good) when winning with something to spare at Doncaster (7f, good to soft) last September; he could be one to follow this season and an 8lb rise for last time may not stop him today.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.