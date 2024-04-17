The Punt Acca: Liam Headd had a 5-1 winner last time out - who does he fancy at Cheltenham on Thursday?

Three horses to include in a multiple on Thursday . . .

Majestic Jameela (1.30 Cheltenham)

The Stuart Edmunds-trained four-year-old finds herself in career-best form at the moment and this is a good opportunity for her to land a big prize. It took Majestic Jameela a number of races to settle and build consistency this season, but she has definitely found that having finished lower than fourth just once in her previous ten starts. All three of her victories, including her 17-length success at Uttoxeter this month, have come during that period and she appears to go well on all types of ground. Her trainer is in red-hot form having enjoyed three winners from seven runners in the past fortnight.

Juniper (2.05 Cheltenham)

Following a disappointing seasonal return at Wincanton, the Anthony Honeyball-trained mare has yielded a career-best Racing Post Rating on her last two starts and she goes in search of a hat-trick. She has won her two previous starts by a combined 28 lengths and the booking of jockeys' championship leader Harry Cobden is another boost. The majority of her racing has come over three miles, so she will have no issues with the stamina test, while two of her five wins have come on good ground. She finished second in this race 12 months ago and has the ability to go one better.

Malaita (3.15 Cheltenham)

With the exception of one fall at the track in December, Mel Rowley's eight-year-old has had a consistent campaign and has a big chance to follow up her runaway Ludlow victory last time out. Malaita recorded a career-best RPR when finishing nine lengths clear of Keep Running, while she has also posted runners-up efforts on three other occasions this term. The form of her penultimate run at Ludlow has worked out well as the winner, Terresita, ran out a convincing 16-length winner on her next start. She also has form at the track having won over this distance on this card 12 months ago, so another bold showing should be expected.

