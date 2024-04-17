Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Makarova (3.00 Newmarket)

Didn't have the race set up for her in the Champions Sprint when last seen and may do better now for the in-form Ed Walker.
Ron Wood

Silk
Makarova15:00 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick Tnr: Ed Walker

Handicappers' nap

Geturguccion (5.00 Cheltenham)

Shaped like a certain future winner for Alan King when chasing home a smart rival on her Newbury debut and this looks a good opportunity for her to go one better.
Steve Mason

Silk
Geturguccion17:00 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Bellamy Tnr: Alan King

The Punt nap

Majestic Jameela (1.30 Cheltenham)

Trained by Stuart Edmunds, she has shown a significant amount of progress in each of her last three starts and is in career-best form. The trip and ground will suit and she can score for a yard in form.
Liam Headd

Silk
Majestic Jameela13:30 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Ciaran Gethings Tnr: Stuart Edmunds

Speed figures

Somespring Special (4.25 Cheltenham)

Landed a valuable hurdle race here on this day 12 months ago, got her act together over fences at Plumpton on Sunday and escapes a penalty.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Somespring Special16:25 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Godfrey (3lb)Tnr: Anthony Honeyball

West Country nap

Anno Power (5.00 Cheltenham)

Finished powerfully to win at Ascot last time. Looks a smart talent and should be well suited by Cheltenham.
James Stevens

Silk
Anno Power17:00 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Harry Fry

Dark horse

Mitbaahy (3.00 Newmarket)

Ran a career-best to win a Chester Listed race on his final start last season, is versatile regarding ground and could spring a surprise here for his new trainer Charlie Hills.
Neil McCabe

Silk
Mitbaahy15:00 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: Charles Hills

Published on 17 April 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:00, 17 April 2024

