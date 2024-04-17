Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Makarova (3.00 Newmarket)
Didn't have the race set up for her in the Champions Sprint when last seen and may do better now for the in-form Ed Walker.
Ron Wood
Handicappers' nap
Geturguccion (5.00 Cheltenham)
Shaped like a certain future winner for Alan King when chasing home a smart rival on her Newbury debut and this looks a good opportunity for her to go one better.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Majestic Jameela (1.30 Cheltenham)
Trained by Stuart Edmunds, she has shown a significant amount of progress in each of her last three starts and is in career-best form. The trip and ground will suit and she can score for a yard in form.
Liam Headd
Speed figures
Somespring Special (4.25 Cheltenham)
Landed a valuable hurdle race here on this day 12 months ago, got her act together over fences at Plumpton on Sunday and escapes a penalty.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Anno Power (5.00 Cheltenham)
Finished powerfully to win at Ascot last time. Looks a smart talent and should be well suited by Cheltenham.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Mitbaahy (3.00 Newmarket)
Ran a career-best to win a Chester Listed race on his final start last season, is versatile regarding ground and could spring a surprise here for his new trainer Charlie Hills.
Neil McCabe
Published on 17 April 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:00, 17 April 2024
