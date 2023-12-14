Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

No Cruise Yet 12.30 Newcastle

Stays further but that may be no bad thing in the conditions and he reappeared with a near-miss in the Durham National (3m5f, soft) in October; ran well in the Eider here in February and he's firmly in calculations.

Marsh Wren 2.30 Warwick

Defied top weight in C&D handicap (soft) last month on chase/seasonal debut, beating two of these rivals and taking career record to 6-10; acts on heavy ground; progressive in the main and could well rate higher still; commands respect.

Heros 3.15 Taunton

Bumper/hurdle winner who made a promising winning start to his chase career over C&D (good to soft) four weeks ago, not looking all out; the third gave the form a boost when scoring at Ludlow last week and a 6lb rise doesn't look enough to stop this 6yo with further progress on the cards.

Storm Catcher 7.00 Chelmsford

6-12 on AW, with a C&D record of 11124; better than ever when readily seeing off eight rivals at Lingfield last month; 4lb rise to contend with but still of serious interest.

