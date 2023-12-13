The Punt Acca: Liam Headd tipped two winners on Monday - who does he fancy at Taunton on Thursday?

Three horses to include in a multiple on Thursday . . .

Fiercely Proud (12.55 Taunton)

Ben Pauling has enjoyed a good time of things in the past five seasons at the track and boasts a strike-rate of 14 per cent (4-29) in that period. Fiercely Proud, who won impressively on his hurdling debut at Hereford last time out, can certainly strengthen that record. The four-year-old son of Iffraaj ran out a nine-and-a-half length winner that day and produced a career-best Racing Post Rating in the process. Although he was well beaten in bumpers at Cheltenham and Aintree last season, the form of his Cheltenham win in January has been franked with the race producing five winners since, two of which were from the runner-up that day. He'll improve for his last run and will go close.

Game Winner (2.05 Taunton)

Lambourn trainer Harry Derham has yet to taste success at the track in seven previous attempts, but Game Winner provides him with a huge opportunity to break his duck. The consistent seven-year-old has progressed significantly since joining the yard at the end of last year and although he finished third of four on his debut over fences at Sandown last time out, he still managed to a achieve career-high RPR. It was, however, a competitive four-runner race that day and the form has worked out well given the winner went on to land the Grade 1 Henry VIII Novices' Chase on his next start. Game Winner will relish conditions and the step up in trip, and should run a big race.

Wot You Wearing (3.50 Taunton)

The Robert Stevens-trained Wot You Wearing is seeking a first hat-trick after two quick successive wins at Chepstow last month. The six-year-old will have needed the run when ninth of 11 at Stratford in July after a 269-day break, and his recent 59-day break seems to have done the trick. Since September, he has won three of his five starts, he is in the form of his life and he has improved his RPR in each of his last three starts. His last two victories came on heavy and soft ground, so he won't mind if conditions are testing again, and this distance looks like it could favour him given he won over 2m7½f in the autumn.

Read these next:

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

'He has clearly been mixing it with a much better class of opposition' - Graeme Rodway with his best bets for Thursday

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.