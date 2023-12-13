Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Helm Rock (8.00 Chelmsford)
Daniel and Claire Kubler's five-year-old recorded back-to-back wins on the all-weather before getting bogged down in testing ground the last twice. He still looks fairly treated on his return to the Polytrack.
Steffan Edwards
Handicappers' nap
Johnny Boom (11.45 Taunton)
A fair middle-distance handicapper on the Flat, late errors cost him when he beat all bar subsequent winner Lady Gwen over course and distance last month for Shaun Lycett and he looks nicely treated with Finn Lambert taking 5lb off.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Fiercely Proud (12.55 Taunton)
Trained by Ben Pauling, the four-year-old made an eyecatching winning debut over hurdles at Hereford last time out and should come on for that career-best effort.
Liam Headd
Speed figures
Heros (3.15 Taunton)
Reached a new peak on the clock when winning gamely over course and distance last month and can follow up from the foot of the handicap.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Bob Bob Ricard (12.45 Warwick)
Should thrive for this step up in distance and switch to a softer surface. He has shown a decent level of form for Jonjo O'Neill in his four starts.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Gold Emery (3.05 Warwick)
He has solid form on soft and heavy ground, including when second twice off a similar mark to today in the spring. Should improve for his reappearance at Ffos Las last month.
Rob Sutton
'He has clearly been mixing it with a much better class of opposition' - Graeme Rodway with his best bets for Thursday
The Punt Acca: Liam Headd tipped two winners on Monday - who does he fancy at Taunton on Thursday?
Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday
Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Wednesday's six meetings
Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three fancies at Happy Valley on Wednesday
The Punt Acca: David Dennett's three horse racing tips at Exeter and Kempton
