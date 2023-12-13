Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Helm Rock (8.00 Chelmsford)

Daniel and Claire Kubler's five-year-old recorded back-to-back wins on the all-weather before getting bogged down in testing ground the last twice. He still looks fairly treated on his return to the Polytrack.

Steffan Edwards

Helm Rock 20:00 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Daniel & Claire Kubler

Handicappers' nap

Johnny Boom (11.45 Taunton)

A fair middle-distance handicapper on the Flat, late errors cost him when he beat all bar subsequent winner Lady Gwen over course and distance last month for Shaun Lycett and he looks nicely treated with Finn Lambert taking 5lb off.

Steve Mason

Johnny Boom 11:45 Taunton View Racecard Jky: Finn Lambert (5lb) Tnr: Shaun Lycett

The Punt nap

Fiercely Proud (12.55 Taunton)

Trained by Ben Pauling, the four-year-old made an eyecatching winning debut over hurdles at Hereford last time out and should come on for that career-best effort.

Liam Headd

Fiercely Proud 12:55 Taunton View Racecard Jky: Kielan Woods Tnr: Ben Pauling

Speed figures

Heros (3.15 Taunton)

Reached a new peak on the clock when winning gamely over course and distance last month and can follow up from the foot of the handicap.

Dave Edwards

Heros 15:15 Taunton View Racecard Jky: Charlie Deutsch Tnr: Venetia Williams

West Country nap

Bob Bob Ricard (12.45 Warwick)

Should thrive for this step up in distance and switch to a softer surface. He has shown a decent level of form for Jonjo O'Neill in his four starts.

James Stevens

Bob Bob Ricard 12:45 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

Dark horse

Gold Emery (3.05 Warwick)

He has solid form on soft and heavy ground, including when second twice off a similar mark to today in the spring. Should improve for his reappearance at Ffos Las last month.

Rob Sutton

Gold Emery 15:05 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Theo Gillard Tnr: Donald McCain

