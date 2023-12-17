Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Largy Nights 12.10 Southwell

Low-mileage for a nine-year-old and stays well, as he showed when 12 lengths to the good over 3m3f at Sedgefield a month ago (soft); 8lb rise asks a question but appeals as the safest option.

Blue Fin 12.25 Carlisle

Promising second in similar event here (2m4f, soft; chase debut) six weeks ago; open to progress in this sphere and commands respect off same mark back down in distance (2m1f hurdle winner).

Fenland Tiger 2.45 Carlisle

Got up in the final strides over this course and distance (soft) on chase/seasonal debut, adding to his three hurdles wins and taking record in handicaps to 4-5; now 2-2 at Carlisle; progressive sort who commands respect up 4lb.

Realisation 3.30 Southwell

Came clear in useful Bangor bumper in October 2022 (good to soft); not seen again until finishing remote on hurdle debut last month but although no match for eyecatching winner at Hereford since (2m3f, good; first-time tongue-tie retained) she fared a lot better in third; can step up on that.

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Carlisle and Navan on Sunday

Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.