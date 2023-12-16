Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Blue Fin (12.25 Carlisle)
Runner-up on his chasing debut here last month. Donald McCain is in better form now and the drop in class and distance should suit.
Steffan Edwards
Handicappers' nap
Howlingmadmurdock (2.10 Carlisle)
Beaten around nine lengths into fifth behind the smart Apple Away in a Grade 1 novice hurdle at Aintree, he looks well handicapped off 137, especially with Cameron Iles taking 7lb off.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Universal Folly (1.35 Carlisle)
Rattled off a hat-trick earlier this year and found only the classy Giovinco too good last time. His trainer Nicky Richards is in red-hot form, too.
Matt Rennie
Speed figures
Harvard Guy (1.10 Navan)
Showed his true colours over course and distance a month ago and the clock points to a follow-up.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Unsinkable Molly B (3.20 Carlisle)
Excellent second at Wetherby on her first start and her trainer Jonjo O'Neill is 4-11 at Carlisle this season.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Scipion (1.35 Carlisle)
Had a tough task when well beaten on seasonal debut, but is entitled to improve from that effort back down in class. He is on his last winning mark.
Jake Aldrich
'I doubt anything will be finishing off better' - Tom Segal bids to follow Saturday's 13-2 winner with two Sunday selections
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Carlisle and Navan on Sunday
