Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Blue Fin (12.25 Carlisle)

Runner-up on his chasing debut here last month. Donald McCain is in better form now and the drop in class and distance should suit.

Steffan Edwards

Blue Fin 12:25 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: Donald McCain

Handicappers' nap

Howlingmadmurdock (2.10 Carlisle)

Beaten around nine lengths into fifth behind the smart Apple Away in a Grade 1 novice hurdle at Aintree, he looks well handicapped off 137, especially with Cameron Iles taking 7lb off.

Steve Mason

Howlingmadmurdock 14:10 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Cameron Iles (7lb) Tnr: Tom Lacey

The Punt nap

Universal Folly (1.35 Carlisle)

Rattled off a hat-trick earlier this year and found only the classy Giovinco too good last time. His trainer Nicky Richards is in red-hot form, too.

Matt Rennie

Universal Folly 13:35 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Sean Quinlan Tnr: Nicky Richards

Speed figures

Harvard Guy (1.10 Navan)

Showed his true colours over course and distance a month ago and the clock points to a follow-up.

Dave Edwards

Harvard Guy 13:10 Navan View Racecard Jky: Mark Walsh Tnr: Eddie & Patrick Harty

West Country nap

Unsinkable Molly B (3.20 Carlisle)

Excellent second at Wetherby on her first start and her trainer Jonjo O'Neill is 4-11 at Carlisle this season.

James Stevens

Unsinkable Molly B 15:20 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

Dark horse

Scipion (1.35 Carlisle)

Had a tough task when well beaten on seasonal debut, but is entitled to improve from that effort back down in class. He is on his last winning mark.

Jake Aldrich

Scipion 13:35 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Sam Coltherd Tnr: Stuart Coltherd

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing

