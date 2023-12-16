Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Image link

Eyecatcher

Blue Fin (12.25 Carlisle)

Runner-up on his chasing debut here last month. Donald McCain is in better form now and the drop in class and distance should suit.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Blue Fin12:25 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: Donald McCain

Handicappers' nap

Howlingmadmurdock (2.10 Carlisle)

Beaten around nine lengths into fifth behind the smart Apple Away in a Grade 1 novice hurdle at Aintree, he looks well handicapped off 137, especially with Cameron Iles taking 7lb off.
Steve Mason

Silk
Howlingmadmurdock14:10 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: Cameron Iles (7lb)Tnr: Tom Lacey

The Punt nap

Universal Folly (1.35 Carlisle)

Rattled off a hat-trick earlier this year and found only the classy Giovinco too good last time. His trainer Nicky Richards is in red-hot form, too.
Matt Rennie

Silk
Universal Folly13:35 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Quinlan Tnr: Nicky Richards

Speed figures

Harvard Guy (1.10 Navan)

Showed his true colours over course and distance a month ago and the clock points to a follow-up.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Harvard Guy13:10 Navan
View Racecard
Jky: Mark Walsh Tnr: Eddie & Patrick Harty

West Country nap

Unsinkable Molly B (3.20 Carlisle)

Excellent second at Wetherby on her first start and her trainer Jonjo O'Neill is 4-11 at Carlisle this season.
James Stevens

Silk
Unsinkable Molly B15:20 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

Dark horse

Scipion (1.35 Carlisle)

Had a tough task when well beaten on seasonal debut, but is entitled to improve from that effort back down in class. He is on his last winning mark.
Jake Aldrich

Silk
Scipion13:35 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: Sam Coltherd Tnr: Stuart Coltherd

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing 

Read these next:

'I doubt anything will be finishing off better' - Tom Segal bids to follow Saturday's 13-2 winner with two Sunday selections 

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Carlisle and Navan on Sunday 

Sign up here. New customer offer. Place a minimum £5 bet on the Sportsbook on odds of minimum 1/2 (1.5) and get £20 in free bets. Rewards valid for 30 days. SMS verification required. Only deposits via cards will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing

Published on 16 December 2023inFree tips

Last updated 18:20, 16 December 2023

icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips