The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Carlisle and Navan on Sunday

Three horses to include in a treble on Sunday. . .

Universal Folly (1.35 Carlisle)

The Nicky Richards-trained eight-year-old was in fine form this year and has a golden opportunity to return to winning ways in this 2m5f handicap chase. He rattled off a hat-trick with victories at Uttoxeter and Hexham (twice), but saw his sequence come to an end at Aintree last month. However, he only found Giovinco too good that day and he has since gone on to finish a good second in a Grade 2 at Sandown. He goes off the same mark of 124 in this.

Howlingmadmurdock (2.10 Carlisle)

The Tom Lacey-trained six-year-old was tried in top company last season, but he should find this drop in class far more to his liking in the 3m1f handicap hurdle. Having scored twice in novice contests last season, he ended that campaign with a good fifth in a Grade 1 behind Apple Away at Aintree's Grand National meeting in April. He then struggled on his comeback behind Slate Lane in a strong handicap hurdle at Haydock last month, but has been eased 3lb in the weights since. This is far calmer waters and a replication of his Aintree run should make him hard to beat.

Springt De La Mare (3.30 Navan)

Grade 1 runner-up Redemption Day could be hard to beat if he can defy a 599-day absence, but he could face a tough opponent in this Gavin Cromwell-trained four-year-old. Winner of a point-to-point in April, he had to dig deep following an unsatisfactory gallop when making a winning bumper debut over course and distance last month. He relished the uphill finish that day and the form has been boosted since with the second, My Trump Card, winning by nine lengths at this track next time out. He is bound to be a stayer in time, but can take another forward step in this.

