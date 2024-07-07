Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Mountain Road 4.25 Chelmsford

Dual winner here (1m6f/2m) in the autumn of 2022 and was having his second start back from a nine-month absence when making all and winning easily at Newmarket (1m6f, good to firm) 15 days ago; was held up for both previous wins and has a big chance of following up from 4lb higher.

Jerrash 4.35 Market Rasen

Belatedly made the most of his much reduced mark when winning comfortably on the drop back to 2m4f at Bangor nine days ago (good); back up 8lb but if he's turned a corner then he might well follow up for last year's winning stable; handles give underfoot.

Own Accord 4.45 Ayr

Won at Wetherby (7f, soft) in April on second start and followed up on handicap debut there (1m, good) last month, when clear with one who ran a cracker at Royal Ascot next time; a 5lb rise may underestimate her and last time's strong finish provides optimism regarding the step up to 1m2f.

Braes Of Doune 5.20 Ayr

Won this race last year (good to soft) then missed the rest of the campaign; has gone close on both starts this season, in January (1m, AW) and in May (1m here, good); there's lots to like now back up in trip.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

