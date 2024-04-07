Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today. . .
Netywell 2.47 Carlisle
Things really clicked for this 7yo in the winter and he posted a hat-trick (2m, heavy/soft); he's been winning comfortably and the latest 7lb rise may not be enough to prevent a four-timer; has gone close over this C&D.
Breeze Of Wind 3.57 Carlisle
Won three in a row (including over C&D) in the winter prior to bumping into a handicap blot at Bangor, then won at Hexham (4m, heavy) last time; this 7yo has a progressive profile and is firmly in calculations.
Donnacha 4.10 Exeter
The Betfair Hurdle at Newbury was too tough a task but consistent otherwise this season and bumped into a progressive one over 2m here a month ago (soft); remains competitively treated and looks sure to have a big say; being out of a sister to an Irish National winner, this longer trip could be suitable.
Sarah's Verse 5.55 Bath
Wasn't at the top of her game this autumn/winter and is now 1-21 on AW overall; however, she shot back to form when switched to turf exactly one year ago and that was a win over C&D on soft from the same stall she has now (9lb lower today); that was her last win but turf form as recently as October also reads well; one to note.
