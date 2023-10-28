Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Lord Accord 14:25 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Richie McLernon Tnr: Neil Mulholland Bucephalus 15:50 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Alec Voikhansky (5lb) Tnr: Neil Mulholland Haveyougotmymoney 17:04 Kelso View Racecard Jky: Dylan Johnston Tnr: Paul Robson Josies Kid 20:30 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Tommie Jakes (7lb) Tnr: Alice Haynes

Lord Accord 2.25 Cheltenham

Won this race by over four lengths off 1lb lower last year and ran at least as well when second in Badger Beer Chase at Wincanton (3m1f, good to firm) a fortnight later; lost his way afterwards but made a satisfactory reappearance over hurdles this month and should now be primed to defend his crown.

Bucephalus 3.50 Doncaster

Returned from absence to win readily over course and distance (soft) in April and was a clear second of five at Windsor (1m3½f, soft) in May when last seen, behind a well-treated winner; 4lb out of the handicap today but he should be right at home in the conditions which may well be a more important factor.

Haveyougotmymoney 5.04 Kelso

Returned after wind surgery with a close second at Huntingdon last month and he built on that with a comfortable win at Southwell (3m, good) three weeks ago; up 5lb but he was as good as ever last time and should be unfazed by this return to slower ground; highly respected.

Josies Kid 8.30 Chelmsford

Capable as a two-year-old; ended long losing run with a game front-running win at Wolverhampton in June; returned from four months off with a good second at Wolverhampton last week and should be that bit sharper today; cheekpieces return and Tommie Jakes is good value for his 7lb claim; major player.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

Read more:

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Cheltenham and Doncaster on ITV on Saturday



Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Sign up here . 18+. New UK & ROI customers only. Minimum deposit £/€5. Minimum first £/€5 bet at minimum odds 1/2 to qualify for 1x £/€20 free bet. Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded. Free bet valid for seven days. Stake not returned. Restrictions and T&Cs apply . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.