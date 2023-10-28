Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Chelmsford

8.30: Josies Kid

So Sleepy won easily over course and distance 16 days ago but this looks a stronger race and she does make life difficult for herself at the start. Mick's Spirit went desperately close over course and distance last month and he's high on the list but Josies Kid made an encouraging return to action at Wolverhampton last week and can get his head back in front with cheekpieces returned. Of the remainder, there are grounds for expecting more from Conquest Of Power this evening.

Paul Smith

Josies Kid 20:30 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Tommie Jakes (7lb) Tnr: Alice Haynes

Cheltenham

2.25: Lord Accord

Neil Mulholland's Lord Accord won this race last season off a similar mark after a satisfactory reappearance over hurdles and is selected to repeat the dose. Progressive seven-year-old Kinondo Kwetu did well to keep on for third behind Twig at Uttoxeter in July, having made a jolting jumping error at the third-last fence, and is second choice. Amirite disappointed when favourite for the Irish National but probably still has potential.

Chris Wilson

Lord Accord 14:25 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Richie McLernon Tnr: Neil Mulholland

Doncaster

3.50: Bucephalus

Testing ground brings out the best in Bucephalus, who defied an absence to win over course and distance on soft going in April, and being 4lb out of the handicap might add a few points to his odds. The veteran Euchen Glen is at home on heavy going and is second choice having gone very close at Ayr last month on his last handicap start. Recent York winner Certain Lad and the three-year-old Bill Silvers are other possible players.

Ben Hutton

Bucephalus 15:50 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Alec Voikhansky (5lb) Tnr: Neil Mulholland

Galway

1.57: Kaleosun

Turned out again relatively quickly after being a beaten favourite at Cork on yard debut, French bumper winner Kaleosun can make amends here. Kimy finished in the frame in two French juvenile hurdles and is respected on Irish debut. Flat maiden winners Van Demon and Ose Partir could go well.

Tyrone Molloy

Kaleosun 13:57 Galway View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Kelso

5.04: Haveyougotmymoney

Top of the list is five-year-old Haveyougotmymoney, who has done well since switched to staying trips this autumn and was as good as ever with his comfortable win at Southwell last time. Nights In Venice ended last season with a near-miss at Newcastle and he's feared most ahead of Jem In Em, who still has potential and looks interesting back in a handicap at this new trip. Onestepatatime could be dangerous back over hurdles on her return, while another to keep an eye on is last year's winner Cosmic Outlaw.

David Moon

Haveyougotmymoney 17:04 Kelso View Racecard Jky: Dylan Johnston Tnr: Paul Robson

