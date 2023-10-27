The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Cheltenham and Doncaster on ITV on Saturday

Three horses to include in a treble on ITV on Saturday . . .

Blueking D'Oroux (1.50)

The Paul Nicholls-trained four-year-old was a shock winner at Ascot last year, but since proved that was no fluke and can strike on his return. He improved dramatically for a wind operation when beating stablemate Afadil as a 50-1 outsider at the Berkshire track, and showed further improvement when runner-up against older horses in a competitive handicap hurdle at Aintree's Grand National meeting. The form of that has been strong, with the winner Punctuation since striking on the Flat, the fourth A Different Kind going on a winning spree over fences and the fifth, JPR One, scoring over the larger obstacles. He is well clear on ratings and Paul Nicholls has been operating at a 29 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

Diego Velazquez (2.10 Doncaster)

All the ante-post support has been for Ancient Wisdom since he was supplemented, but this Aidan O'Brien-trained star can extend Ballydoyle's brilliant record in the Futurity. A 2.4 million gns purchase, the son of Frankel is unbeaten in two career starts, including when landing a Group 2 over this trip at Leopardstown last month. The form of that has worked out well with the third, Atlantic Coast, subsequently winning a Group 3, while the fourth, Deepone, impressively landed the Beresford Stakes. A half-brother to Broome, a soft-ground Group 1 winner over 1m4f, and the classy Point Lonsdale, Diego Velazquez is bred to get further which will only stand him in good stead for this stamina-sapping test, while his pedigree suggests he will fare well in the torrid conditions.

Bugs Moran (3.00 Cheltenham)

This Noel Meade-trained six-year-old thrives in big-field handicap hurdles and can make that count in this. A winner of a Grade B novice handicap hurdle at Fairyhouse in April 2022, he went on to finish second in a similar event at the Punchestown festival that year, and returned from a long absence with two seconds at the Galway and Listowel festivals this summer. He kept on well the last day over 2m4f and the step back up in trip should suit far better, while Keith Donoghue has been in flying form in the last fortnight and was among the winners at the track on Friday.

