Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Image link

Eyecatcher

Auld Toon Loon (3.50 Doncaster)

David O'Meara's charge would have gone close at Ayr last month had the splits come in time and this track will suit better than Pontefract did last time.
Marcus Buckland

Silk
Auld Toon Loon15:50 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Curtis Tnr: David O'Meara

The Punt nap

Bugs Moran (3.00 Cheltenham)

Seen to his best in big-field handicaps and returned from a long absence with two fine runs in defeat. His jockey Keith Donoghue is in terrific form too.
Matt Rennie

Silk
Bugs Moran15:00 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Keith Donoghue Tnr: Noel Meade

Handicappers' nap

Cuzco Du Mathan (3.14 Kelso)

Showed little on his first half dozen runs for the James Moffatt yard, but came right back to the level of his French form when bolting up at Cartmel and could still be well treated despite a hefty rise in the handicap.
Steve Mason

Silk
Cuzco Du Mathan15:14 Kelso
View Racecard
Jky: Leah Noreci (10lb)Tnr: James Moffatt

Speed figures

Ancient Wisdom (2.10 Doncaster)

Became the leading juvenile on this timepiece when trouncing the opposition at Newmarket two weeks ago and can underline his status as number one on the clock.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Ancient Wisdom14:10 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Dark horse

Habooba (5.30 Chelmsford)

Failed to feature on British and stable debut at Southwell but dropped 5lbs as a result and a return to 6f could spark her back into life.
Tom Gibbings

Silk
Habooba17:30 Chelmsford (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Davies Tnr: T J Kent

West Country nap

Blueking D'Oroux (1.50 Cheltenham)

Made remarkable improvement since undergoing wind surgery in the spring and the one to beat on ratings. Paul Nicholls in excellent form.
James Stevens

Silk
Blueking D'Oroux13:50 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing 

Published on 27 October 2023Last updated 18:55, 27 October 2023
