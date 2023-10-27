Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Auld Toon Loon (3.50 Doncaster)
David O'Meara's charge would have gone close at Ayr last month had the splits come in time and this track will suit better than Pontefract did last time.
Marcus Buckland
The Punt nap
Bugs Moran (3.00 Cheltenham)
Seen to his best in big-field handicaps and returned from a long absence with two fine runs in defeat. His jockey Keith Donoghue is in terrific form too.
Matt Rennie
Handicappers' nap
Cuzco Du Mathan (3.14 Kelso)
Showed little on his first half dozen runs for the James Moffatt yard, but came right back to the level of his French form when bolting up at Cartmel and could still be well treated despite a hefty rise in the handicap.
Steve Mason
Speed figures
Ancient Wisdom (2.10 Doncaster)
Became the leading juvenile on this timepiece when trouncing the opposition at Newmarket two weeks ago and can underline his status as number one on the clock.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Habooba (5.30 Chelmsford)
Failed to feature on British and stable debut at Southwell but dropped 5lbs as a result and a return to 6f could spark her back into life.
Tom Gibbings
West Country nap
Blueking D'Oroux (1.50 Cheltenham)
Made remarkable improvement since undergoing wind surgery in the spring and the one to beat on ratings. Paul Nicholls in excellent form.
James Stevens
Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing
Read these next:
'He will surely improve for this step up in trip' - Paul Kealy had a 9-2 winner at Cheltenham on Friday and returns with five fancies
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Cheltenham
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Cheltenham and Doncaster on ITV on Saturday
Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off just in time for the Big Jump Off and our brilliant stable tours
Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Sunday picks at Happy Valley
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Cheltenham and Doncaster on ITV on Saturday
- Cheltenham Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150k guaranteed pool on Saturday
- US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two tips from Keeneland
- Paul Kealy's play of the day at Cheltenham
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Sunday picks at Happy Valley
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Cheltenham and Doncaster on ITV on Saturday
- Cheltenham Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150k guaranteed pool on Saturday
- US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two tips from Keeneland
- Paul Kealy's play of the day at Cheltenham