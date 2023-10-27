Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Auld Toon Loon (3.50 Doncaster)

David O'Meara's charge would have gone close at Ayr last month had the splits come in time and this track will suit better than Pontefract did last time.

Marcus Buckland

Auld Toon Loon 15:50 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Ben Curtis Tnr: David O'Meara

The Punt nap

Bugs Moran (3.00 Cheltenham)

Seen to his best in big-field handicaps and returned from a long absence with two fine runs in defeat. His jockey Keith Donoghue is in terrific form too.

Matt Rennie

Bugs Moran 15:00 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Keith Donoghue Tnr: Noel Meade

Handicappers' nap

Cuzco Du Mathan (3.14 Kelso)

Showed little on his first half dozen runs for the James Moffatt yard, but came right back to the level of his French form when bolting up at Cartmel and could still be well treated despite a hefty rise in the handicap.

Steve Mason

Cuzco Du Mathan 15:14 Kelso View Racecard Jky: Leah Noreci (10lb) Tnr: James Moffatt

Speed figures

Ancient Wisdom (2.10 Doncaster)

Became the leading juvenile on this timepiece when trouncing the opposition at Newmarket two weeks ago and can underline his status as number one on the clock.

Dave Edwards

Ancient Wisdom 14:10 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Dark horse

Habooba (5.30 Chelmsford)

Failed to feature on British and stable debut at Southwell but dropped 5lbs as a result and a return to 6f could spark her back into life.

Tom Gibbings

Habooba 17:30 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Harry Davies Tnr: T J Kent

West Country nap

Blueking D'Oroux (1.50 Cheltenham)

Made remarkable improvement since undergoing wind surgery in the spring and the one to beat on ratings. Paul Nicholls in excellent form.

James Stevens

Blueking D'Oroux 13:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing

Read these next:

'He will surely improve for this step up in trip' - Paul Kealy had a 9-2 winner at Cheltenham on Friday and returns with five fancies

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Cheltenham

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Cheltenham and Doncaster on ITV on Saturday

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off just in time for the Big Jump Off and our brilliant stable tours

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.