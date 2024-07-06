Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Spanish Blaze 1.15 Sandown

Stuck on well for 1l success in similar event over C&D (good to soft; off 4lb lower) three weeks ago, taking Sandown record to 2-2 and overall strike-rate to 3-8; leading player.

Dramatic Star 2.05 Haydock

Promising third on debut at Windsor (1m2f, good to soft) in April before going close at Nottingham (1m2f, good), then easily won at 4-9 at Hamilton (1m3f, good to firm); thrown in at the deep end for his handicap debut but his dam was a 1m6f Group 3 winner and his top trainer has won three of the last four runnings, so he has to be respected.

Epic Poet 3.15 Haydock

Kept on well for second in the Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap at Royal Ascot (1m4f, good to firm) a fortnight ago on his second stable start; back up 3lb he remains well treated on his 2022 French form (including on good to soft) and he's just the type David O'Meara excels with.

Dambuster 4.47 Sandown

Raced only on soft/good to soft but he's bred to cope with faster; record is 2-3, the wins at this course and Beverley; open to further progress and warrants respect off bottom weight on handicap debut.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

