Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Both Barrels 2.30 Kelso

Unexposed six-year-old who made good start to handicap career when clear second to much improved rival at Ayr (2m4f, heavy) in February; gets another chance off the same mark here and must be considered.

Lexie's Moon 4.30 Kelso

Narrow winner of a Huntingdon maiden (2m, soft) and ran perfectly well under a penalty against higher-rated opposition at Kempton (good to soft); brings potential into handicaps off this sort of mark.

Phoenix Passion 5.20 Windsor

Two attempts over a mile have resulted in his best performances, winning at Yarmouth (good to soft) last September and placed at Kempton (all-weather) on reappearance; still open to further progress at this trip; respected off unaltered mark.

Wadacre Grace 6.30 Kempton

Tough and consistent mare who often makes the running, but she doesn't have to lead; second of 14 off this mark at Southwell (mile, Tapeta) six days ago was another fine effort and no problem with the return here (record over course and distance reads 3114); major player.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. Fr example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

