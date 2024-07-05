Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Melton Mossy 2.50 Newton Abbot

Scored at Ffos Las (2m, good) on handicap debut in May and followed up with another comfortable success for new stable at Worcester (2m, good) last month; 6lb out of the weights in a stronger race here but could be on a steep upward curve.

Lion's Pride 4.15 Sandown

Lightly raced and very progressive, on turf and AW; beat a subsequent US Grade 1 winner on final run of last season at Kempton (1m4f) and again showed strong form when third there on reappearance (1m2f; carried a penalty), as the winner won last weekend's Group 1 at Saint-Cloud and the runner-up a Group 3 next time; has been off for three months and 1m4f may be his optimum trip, but lots to like nonetheless.

Miss Attitude 4.25 Doncaster

Two front-running wins as a 2yo before finding Listed and Group 3 company a bit too lively; absent for 591 days until reappearing at Windsor in May, shaping well before a lack of match practice took her toll; stepped up on that run when winning at Haydock two weeks ago, travelling powerfully and looking to have more in hand than the winning margin of a head; 4lb rise shouldn't prevent another big run.

Spartan Warrior 6.43 Haydock

Cheekpieces had an immediate effect when he won at Beverley (1m2f, good to soft) in May and he followed up at same track (1m4f, good to firm) eight days later; the latter race was by a nose after he made most, but he had four subsequent winners behind him and a 4lb rise looks fair; big player again in hat-trick bid.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

