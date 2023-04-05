Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wolverhampton, Nottingham and Wincanton
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon...
Harlem Nights 3.00 Wolverhampton
Did well to finish third in his final nursery start and appeals as the type to progress further as a 3yo
Entrancement 4.25 Nottingham
Won on soft ground over the extended 1m at this track last October and has the least to prove in this line-up
Puffin Bay 4.35 Wincanton
Harry Derham has made an excellent start to his training career and it will be interesting to see what he can do with this recruit
Snooze Lane 5.45 Wolverhampton
Good value for his narrow winning margin here last time and the hat-trick looks in sight
