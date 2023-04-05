Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wolverhampton, Nottingham and Wincanton

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon...

3.00 Wolverhampton

Did well to finish third in his final nursery start and appeals as the type to progress further as a 3yo

4.25 Nottingham

Won on soft ground over the extended 1m at this track last October and has the least to prove in this line-up

4.35 Wincanton

Harry Derham has made an excellent start to his training career and it will be interesting to see what he can do with this recruit

5.45 Wolverhampton

Good value for his narrow winning margin here last time and the hat-trick looks in sight

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.