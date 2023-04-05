Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Nottingham
4.25: Entrancement
Having won on soft ground over the extended mile at this track last October for Harry Dunlop, Entrancement (nap) has the least to prove in this line-up, assuming the ground is similarly testing. Reflective Star and Roadway have already been competitive this year, on the AW, but Fantizzy might be the one who provides most resistance.
Richard Austen
Wincanton
4.35: Puffin Bay
It would be foolish to write off three-time novice winner Lady Adare after her disappointing seasonal/handicap debut but Harry Derham has made an impressive start to his training career and course-and-distance winner Puffin Bay (nap) may provide him with another success story. Another C&D winner, Petticoat Lucy, is respected, while Somespring Special won in good style at Fontwell yesterday and has strong claims if turning out swiftly under a penalty.
Chris Wilson
Leopardstown
1.55: Azazat
A decent maiden. Boogie Woogie sets the standard among the Ballydoyle trio, while Star Galaxy looked on her one run last season as though she could be a decent middle distance prospect. The one to beat is Azazat (nap) who ran a really nice race on debut at the Curragh last autumn when touched off by a filly who ran well in Sunday's 1,000 Guineas Trial.
Justin O'Hanlon
Wolverhampton
3.00: Harlem Nights
This will take a bit of winning but Harlem Nights (nap) did well to finish third in his final nursery start and, now gelded, he appeals as the type to progress further as a 3yo. Ghassan could be another improver and so too C&D winner Totnes, but the consistent Seagrove Fox may prove the biggest danger.
Alistair Jones
Kempton
7.15: He's A Monster
An interesting race with each of the four runners having something to recommend them. Monopolise ended his 2yo campaign firmly on the up but he will need to be at concert pitch to take this back from a break. Jahidin and Seductive Power both have claims but He's A Monster (nap) looks the one to focus on. Archie Watson's representative created a very positive impression when toying with his rivals in a Wolverhampton handicap last month.
Paul Smith
