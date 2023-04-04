Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Handicappers' nap

Hard Frost (2.50 Wincanton)

Pulled well clear of the rest when beaten a nose by a well handicapped rival on last month's chasing debut and should make a bold bid to go one better.
Steve Mason

Silk
Hard Frost14:50 Wincanton
View Racecard
Jky: Paul O'Brien (-lb)Tnr: Harry Derham

West Country nap

Oscars Moonshine (2.15 Wincanton)

Has been out of form but this looks a weak race, is a course winner and fitted with first-time cheekpieces. Dangerously handicapped here.
James Stevens

Silk
Oscars Moonshine14:15 Wincanton
View Racecard
Jky: Miss Olive Nicholls (7lb)Tnr: Paul Nicholls
T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Eyecatcher

Sweet Mist (2.25 Wolverhampton)

Was unlucky not to win over 6f here last week, having been repeatedly denied a clear run. Gets in off same mark and will appreciate this extra furlong.
Marcus Buckland

Silk
Sweet Mist14:25 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Connor Planas (5lb)Tnr: Sean Curran

Speed figures

Tallulah Myla (4.30 Kempton)

Romped home on her reappearance at Chelmsford four days ago and can shrug off her penalty.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Tallulah Myla16:30 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Marco Ghiani (-lb)Tnr: Stuart Williams

The Punt nap

Sweet Mist (2.25 Wolverhampton)

In-form Sean Curran has secured the services of Connor Planas for his filly, who looks to have a lot going for her. She came back to form last time and her rider's claim can help the chestnut secure her first victory for the yard, now upped to 7f from a handy draw.
Richard Russell

Silk
Sweet Mist14:25 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Connor Planas (5lb)Tnr: Sean Curran

Dark horse

Supreme King (3.15 Nottingham)

Showed some useful form as a two year old last year despite never getting his head in front. Ventures into handicaps off a fair enough mark and not without claims in this.
Tom Gibbings

Silk
Supreme King15:15 Nottingham
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Levey (-lb)Tnr: Richard Hannon

Signposts: key pointers for Wednesday's racing 

Read these next:

'There's a good chance she's better than a mark of 71' - Phill Anderson's four tips for Wednesday 

Tom Segal and Paul Kealy had 10-1 and 9-1 Saturday winners - get their tips and much more with 50% off Members' Club Ultimate Monthly  

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 4 April 2023Last updated 18:57, 4 April 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips