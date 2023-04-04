Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Handicappers' nap
Hard Frost (2.50 Wincanton)
Pulled well clear of the rest when beaten a nose by a well handicapped rival on last month's chasing debut and should make a bold bid to go one better.
Steve Mason
West Country nap
Oscars Moonshine (2.15 Wincanton)
Has been out of form but this looks a weak race, is a course winner and fitted with first-time cheekpieces. Dangerously handicapped here.
James Stevens
Eyecatcher
Sweet Mist (2.25 Wolverhampton)
Was unlucky not to win over 6f here last week, having been repeatedly denied a clear run. Gets in off same mark and will appreciate this extra furlong.
Marcus Buckland
Speed figures
Tallulah Myla (4.30 Kempton)
Romped home on her reappearance at Chelmsford four days ago and can shrug off her penalty.
Dave Edwards
The Punt nap
Sweet Mist (2.25 Wolverhampton)
In-form Sean Curran has secured the services of Connor Planas for his filly, who looks to have a lot going for her. She came back to form last time and her rider's claim can help the chestnut secure her first victory for the yard, now upped to 7f from a handy draw.
Richard Russell
Dark horse
Supreme King (3.15 Nottingham)
Showed some useful form as a two year old last year despite never getting his head in front. Ventures into handicaps off a fair enough mark and not without claims in this.
Tom Gibbings
Signposts: key pointers for Wednesday's racing
