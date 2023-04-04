Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Handicappers' nap

(2.50 Wincanton)

Pulled well clear of the rest when beaten a nose by a well handicapped rival on last month's chasing debut and should make a bold bid to go one better.

Steve Mason

Hard Frost 14:50 Wincanton View Racecard

West Country nap

(2.15 Wincanton)

Has been out of form but this looks a weak race, is a course winner and fitted with first-time cheekpieces. Dangerously handicapped here.

James Stevens

Oscars Moonshine 14:15 Wincanton View Racecard

Eyecatcher

(2.25 Wolverhampton)

Was unlucky not to win over 6f here last week, having been repeatedly denied a clear run. Gets in off same mark and will appreciate this extra furlong.

Marcus Buckland

Sweet Mist 14:25 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard

Speed figures

(4.30 Kempton)

Romped home on her reappearance at Chelmsford four days ago and can shrug off her penalty.

Dave Edwards

Tallulah Myla 16:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard

The Punt nap

(2.25 Wolverhampton)

In-form Sean Curran has secured the services of Connor Planas for his filly, who looks to have a lot going for her. She came back to form last time and her rider's claim can help the chestnut secure her first victory for the yard, now upped to 7f from a handy draw.

Richard Russell

Sweet Mist 14:25 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard

Dark horse

(3.15 Nottingham)

Showed some useful form as a two year old last year despite never getting his head in front. Ventures into handicaps off a fair enough mark and not without claims in this.

Tom Gibbings

Supreme King 15:15 Nottingham View Racecard

