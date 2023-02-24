Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Lingfield and Exeter on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

All Dunn 1.20 Lingfield
Showed 1m is fine over C&D a fortnight ago when making it three wins from his last four starts

D'Jango 3.15 Exeter
Got back in the groove with a clearcut win over 3m5f at Lingfield ten days ago

Lord Cherry 3.25 Lingfield
Has got it together this year and still has the potential to turn out a bit better than this level

Panic Attack 3.35 Warwick
Class could count and she is taken to maintain her excellent record in mares' only races

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Exeter and Warwick on Friday 

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples 

Get 50% off for three months and access the expert advice of our top tipsters 

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 24 February 2023Last updated 08:00, 24 February 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips