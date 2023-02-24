Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Lingfield and Exeter on Monday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon
All Dunn 1.20 Lingfield
Showed 1m is fine over C&D a fortnight ago when making it three wins from his last four starts
D'Jango 3.15 Exeter
Got back in the groove with a clearcut win over 3m5f at Lingfield ten days ago
Lord Cherry 3.25 Lingfield
Has got it together this year and still has the potential to turn out a bit better than this level
Panic Attack 3.35 Warwick
Class could count and she is taken to maintain her excellent record in mares' only races
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Exeter and Warwick on Friday
Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Get 50% off for three months and access the expert advice of our top tipsters
Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.