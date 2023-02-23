Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Eyecatcher
Kingston Joy (4.25 Lingfield)
Promise in three qualifying runs and return to longer trip can suit on her handicap debut.
Mark Brown
The Punt nap
Favori De Sivola (3.15 Exeter)
Likes this track with two wins from three starts, including over course and distance two starts ago. Can be forgiven for latest disappointing run, which came on unsuitable going, and should thrive again on good ground.
Matt Rennie
West Country nap
Henri The Second (2.30 Warwick)
Grade 2 winner on penultimate start who should be too good. Handles this ground.
James Stevens
Speed figures
Wyvern (2.20 Lingfield)
Merited a personal best in defeat last time and scored over course and distance last term.
Dave Edwards
Handicappers' nap
Panic Attack (3.35 Warwick)
Talented mare who has taken well to fences and again shaped as if the step back up to this trip would suit when keeping on well in a stronger race at Cheltenham on Trials Day.
Steve Mason
Dark horse
Numitor (3.00 Warwick)
Highly progressive last season but has failed to match that form so far this campaign. Drops in class and has had wind surgery and he will be in with a great shout if repeating last season's form.
Tom Gibbings
