The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Exeter and Warwick on Friday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Friday . . .

(3.00 Warwick)

The Harry Fry-trained five-year-old made a taking British debut at Hereford last month and it would be no shock if he can defy a 9lb rise in the weights in this 2m3f handicap chase. A winner in France for Daniela Mele, he was victorious in a 2m handicap chase when he was not extended to win by five and a half lengths, with the form boosted by the third, Cap Du Mathan, winning easily twice since. On pedigree, he should be able to handle the step up in trip and he remains deeply unexposed. There is a good chance he could be far better than this level.

(3.15 Exeter)

This eight-year-old thrives when the ground is decent at this track and can be forgiven for his no-show here last time. He has two wins from three starts at the Devon venue, but struggled in heavy ground in early January, which trainer Jane Williams' representative said he was unsuited by. He runs on good ground in this, which he won on here in November 2021, and was a course-and-distance winner on his penultimate start. He looks to have everything in his favour for a bold showing.

(4.17 Exeter)

The Neil King-trained Sporting Ace looks the one to beat on form, but there is every chance the unexposed Keable might have more progression left than him. While he has yet to win in three career starts, he has improved with each one and would have finished a lot closer than when a one and three quarter-length second at Fontwell last time but for a poor jump at the second last. The step up in trip to 2m7f should be no issue as he is a half-brother to Graded 3m winner Kings Palace and his jockey Tom O'Brien is in red-hot form, operating at a 35 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

