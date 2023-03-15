Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Kempton and Newcastle
The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .
Land Legend 5.05 Newcastle
Bred to be suited by this step up in distance on his handicap debut
First Emperor 7.30 Kempton
Holds very solid claims on his recent form
Jenever 8.00 Kempton
Still unexposed and the form of his last-time-out win has substance
Blackcurrent 8.15 Newcastle
Has conditions to suit and can regain the winning thread
