Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Kempton and Newcastle

The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .

Land Legend 5.05 Newcastle
Bred to be suited by this step up in distance on his handicap debut

First Emperor 7.30 Kempton
Holds very solid claims on his recent form

Jenever 8.00 Kempton
Still unexposed and the form of his last-time-out win has substance

Blackcurrent 8.15 Newcastle
Has conditions to suit and can regain the winning thread

Read these next:

Cheltenham Festival tips 2023: Wednesday's best bets from Racing Post experts

The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips at the Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday 

LAST CHANCE: introducing our brilliant Cheltenham Festival team - get full access now with 50% off for three months  

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 15 March 2023Last updated 13:34, 15 March 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips