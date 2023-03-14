The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips at the Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday

Three horses to put in a multiple at the Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday . . .

(2.50 Cheltenham)

Generally, consistent 5yo, who has only had the seven runs over hurdles and likely has scope to improve further. Having put in some solid efforts at the start of the last NH season he then finished a close-up 4th in the Boodles at the Festival. He was prominent most of the way that day and just got outpaced on the run-in. After that, he contested a Grade 1 at Punchestown in which he was not disgraced back in 3rd. He has only been seen once this season, back in January, when winning a 2m4f handicap hurdle at Navan, That was his first run since being gelded and also his first go over further than 2m. The way he travelled and finished that day suggests the extra furlong here will suit and expect him to make his presence felt here.

(4.10 Cheltenham)

Gordon Elliott looks to hold the keys to this cross-country race, with last year's winner Delta Work and his stablemate, Galvin. He went off 2nd favourite for last season’s Gold Cup off the back of what had been an excellent season, and although he was disappointing in the Punchestown Gold Cup next time, that may have been a step too far after his Cheltenham exertions. He returned this season with a cosy win in Grade 3 company but since then he has looked out of sorts in two Grade 1’s at Down Royal and then in the Savills Chase, which he won last season, over Christmas. Those efforts probably dashed any hopes of trying the Gold Cup route again. This will be his first go around this unique track but, his trainer has said he has schooled brilliantly, The trip will be fine having won the NH Chase here in 2021 and on ratings he is the class horse in the race.

(4.50 Cheltenham)

His reappearance in a Navan Grade 2 back in November suggests he still retains his ability. Since then he has been well beaten, firstly in a Grade 1 over Christmas, which he can probably be forgiven for, then he disappointed in a handicap chase at Fairyhouse in January. But, this race has likely been the aim again, having been a three-length second to Global Citizen in this race last season. Surprisingly, that has been his only visit to Cheltenham. He went off favourite that day and may well do so again, having had support in recent days and could be primed to go well again, off the same mark as last year.

