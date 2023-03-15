Cheltenham Festival tips 2023: Wednesday's best bets from Racing Post experts

After an exhilarating opening day, the Cheltenham Festival roars on to the second – but who do our top tipsters fancy most?

Impaire Et Passe

1.30 Cheltenham

By Conor Fennelly

looks a star in the making and he can confirm himself one of the most exciting horses in training in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle.

The five-year-old might not have beaten a lot on his hurdles debut at Naas, but the distance he put between himself and the rest of the field between the bypassed last and the line was extraordinary. That visual impression was also backed up strongly on the clock.

He then displayed his versatility by dropping back to two miles in the Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle, where he sprinted away to win by six and a half lengths.

That slow gallop would not have seen him to best effect and this Ballymore test could see him put in one of the performances of the week.

Galia Des Liteaux

2.10 Cheltenham

By Kevin Morley

Gerri Colombe has a solid profile, but the market hasn't missed him and he isn't any stronger on the trends than , who can make the most of the mares' allowance.

Captain Conby

2.50 Cheltenham

By Tom Segal

I thought I was being really clever by keeping up my sleeve after his eyecatching run at Punchestown, but the world and his wife seem to have spotted that run and he's a much shorter price than I was expecting him to be a few days ago.

Nevertheless, 'Dusty' Sheehy has trained him to peak for the race and I think there is plenty more to come from him.

San Salvador

2.50 Cheltenham

By Paul Kealy

I thought was going to run in the Martin Pipe, which his trainer won with Banbridge last year, but I don't know why because Joseph O'Brien name-checked this race straight after his win at Punchestown on New Year's Day.

San Salvador has had a bit of a stop-start career as he missed the second half of his novice campaign last year, but the break has done him good and he was impressive when beating Captain Conby by just under two lengths at Punchestown.

Neither he nor the runner-up has run again since, but Captain Conby is a shorter price than San Salvador and I don't get that even if he is 5lb better off.

San Salvador was sent for home a little too early, but when he was he tore the field apart and was well clear until tiring after the last. If held on to for a little longer, he will surely see it out better, but he was never really in danger of getting caught and I think he has a big run in him.

