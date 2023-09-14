Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Doncaster on Thursday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Dragon Leader 2.25 Doncaster

Made all for an impressive success in similar event at the York Ebor festival (6f) three weeks ago, taking record to 3-3; raced only on good/firmer; could well extend his sequence, being a progressive and unbeaten colt who has a leading chance at the weights.

Romanova 3.00 Doncaster

Evidently well regarded, having been pitched into Listed grade on debut (never figured but showed some promise); subsequently impressive in maiden at Salisbury (7f, good; won by wide margin) and looks a very useful prospect for first-season trainer Ollie Sangster; appealing.

Ching Shih 3.35 Doncaster

Hasn't added to her soft-ground 2yo win but appeared to run well in the Geoffrey Freer at Newbury (1m5f, good to soft) most recently, coming from off the pace to finish clear second behind Arrest who is a St Leger contender; possibilities if she backs up that form; unexposed beyond 1m4f.

Iron Lion 4.10 Doncaster

Recorded a smooth 3l success in C&D novice event (on soft ground) last month, opening his account at the fifth attempt; form has been.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

