Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Newmarket nap

Blown Away (6.00 Chelmsford)

Ran a decent third in a strong race at Newmarket last time for John and Thady Gosden and has since worked well on the Al Bahathri Polytrack.

David Milnes

Blown Away 18:00 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Handicappers' nap

Chic Colombine (1.50 Doncaster)

An easy winner on her nursery debut at Haydock last week, the George Boughey-trained filly is well in here under a penalty and can follow up.

Paul Curtis

Chic Colombine 13:50 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: George Boughey

The Punt nap

Darnation (3.00 Doncaster)

Thrived on soft ground the last twice, winning at Thirsk by ten lengths before a commanding victory in a Goodwood Group 3 last time. That success suggests she could be better over further and the forecast is in her favour again.

Matt Rennie

Darnation 15:00 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

Eyecatcher

Sweetest (1.55 Naas)

Aidan O'Brien has his team in tremendous shape and this filly, who was narrowly touched off over course and distance last time, has outstanding claims of opening her account.

Marcus Buckland

Sweetest 13:55 Naas View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: A P O'Brien

Speed figures

Johannes Brahms (2.25 Doncaster)

Found one too good at both Royal Ascot and York but the speed figures strongly suggest he can deservedly land a valuable purse.

Dave Edwards

Johannes Brahms 14:25 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Dark horse

Rambuso Creek (1.15 Doncaster)

Has fallen down the weights after a lengthy losing run and shaped with plenty of promise at Pontefract on his last two starts. Looks ready to strike again off this mark.

Neil McCabe

Rambuso Creek 13:15 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Kevin Ryan

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's action

