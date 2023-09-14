Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Chelmsford

7.30: Open Mind

Batal Dubai, who picked up so well to win at Newcastle in July, remains capable of better at this trip and he's on the shortlist, with Clipsham La Habana and the progressive Justcallmepete also entering the reckoning. None appeals more than dual C&D winner OPEN MIND though, with the topweight looking to retain all his ability this summer. Returning to these conditions could spark another step forward.
Paul Smith

Silk
Open Mind19:30 Chelmsford (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Rowan Scott Tnr: Saeed bin Suroor

Doncaster

4.10: Iron Lion
Off a low weight, IRON LION could well show further progress and follow up his C&D novice success. Kingfisher King, another solid-looking handicap debutant, is second choice ahead of If Not Now and Sisyphus Strength.
Steve Boow  

Silk
Iron Lion16:10 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: David O'Meara

Epsom

4.35: Sapristi
Ectocross has had a win and clear second over 1m2f here in his last two runs and is a big player if he's unfazed by this step back up in trip. Anticipating kicked off her handicap career with a promising effort last month and has claims if she can build on that, but the one who appeals most is SAPRISTI. This ex-Irish filly was weak in the market on her recent stable debut at Windsor but she stayed on well out wide and finished runner-up behind an improver who was completing double.
David Moon

Silk
Sapristi16:35 Epsom
View Racecard
Jky: Charles Bishop Tnr: Tom Clover

Ffos Las

3.15: Different Tone
Major Major is not opposed lightly on today's hat-trick attempt but stoutly bred gelding DIFFERENT TONE looked very well suited by the step up to 1m4f when finishing strongly to win in good style on Polytrack last month. He could have a lot more to offer over this trip and beyond.
Chris Wilson

Silk
Different Tone15:15 Ffos Las
View Racecard
Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Ed Walker

Naas

4.50: Bright Stripes
Best of the home team when third in a valuable sales race here last month, BRIGHT STRIPES will be hard to beat in this company.  Both Ocean Odyssey and Gesture shaped quite well first time out at Leopardstown and may challenge for a share of the money along with She's Scintillating.
Alan Sweetman

Silk
Bright Stripes16:50 Naas
View Racecard
Jky: W J Lee Tnr: A Oliver
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 14 September 2023Last updated 07:00, 14 September 2023
icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips