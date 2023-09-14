Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Chelmsford

7.30: Open Mind

Batal Dubai, who picked up so well to win at Newcastle in July, remains capable of better at this trip and he's on the shortlist, with Clipsham La Habana and the progressive Justcallmepete also entering the reckoning. None appeals more than dual C&D winner OPEN MIND though, with the topweight looking to retain all his ability this summer. Returning to these conditions could spark another step forward.

Paul Smith

Open Mind 19:30 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Rowan Scott Tnr: Saeed bin Suroor

Doncaster

4.10: Iron Lion

Off a low weight, IRON LION could well show further progress and follow up his C&D novice success. Kingfisher King, another solid-looking handicap debutant, is second choice ahead of If Not Now and Sisyphus Strength.

Steve Boow

Iron Lion 16:10 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: David O'Meara

Epsom

4.35: Sapristi

Ectocross has had a win and clear second over 1m2f here in his last two runs and is a big player if he's unfazed by this step back up in trip. Anticipating kicked off her handicap career with a promising effort last month and has claims if she can build on that, but the one who appeals most is SAPRISTI. This ex-Irish filly was weak in the market on her recent stable debut at Windsor but she stayed on well out wide and finished runner-up behind an improver who was completing double.

David Moon

Sapristi 16:35 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Charles Bishop Tnr: Tom Clover

Ffos Las

3.15: Different Tone

Major Major is not opposed lightly on today's hat-trick attempt but stoutly bred gelding DIFFERENT TONE looked very well suited by the step up to 1m4f when finishing strongly to win in good style on Polytrack last month. He could have a lot more to offer over this trip and beyond.

Chris Wilson

Different Tone 15:15 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Ed Walker

Naas

4.50: Bright Stripes

Best of the home team when third in a valuable sales race here last month, BRIGHT STRIPES will be hard to beat in this company. Both Ocean Odyssey and Gesture shaped quite well first time out at Leopardstown and may challenge for a share of the money along with She's Scintillating.

Alan Sweetman

Bright Stripes 16:50 Naas View Racecard Jky: W J Lee Tnr: A Oliver

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.