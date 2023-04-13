Racing Post logo
TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Chelmsford on Thursday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .

My Little Queens 5.30 Chelmsford
In decent nick when last seen in the autumn and has won when fresh

Rock Chant 6.30 Chelmsford
Back to form in this headgear combination and he's the one to beat if taking to Chelmsford

Thomas Equinas 7.30 Chelmsford
Arguably shaped best when runner-up in a good race for the grade at Southwell last time

Monaadhil 8.00 Chelmsford
Hails from a yard in good form and was thriving when last seen

Published on 13 April 2023Last updated 11:52, 13 April 2023
