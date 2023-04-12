Free horse racing tips for Aintree: five horses to bet on for Thursday of the Grand National festival

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

(4.40 Aintree)

Laura Morgan's seven-year-old has picked up a Racing Post Rating above his official mark the last twice and is fairly weighted on winning form, making him a nice win and place play.

David Toft

Hasankey 16:40 Aintree View Racecard

The Punt nap

(4.40 Aintree)

The form of his reappearance third has worked out well, with the winner going in again on his next start and the runner-up placed off a 28lb higher mark at the Cheltenham Festival. Put up a career best last time and can rate higher still.

Harry Wilson

Grey Diamond 16:40 Aintree View Racecard

Handicappers' nap

(2.20 Aintree)

Pulled well clear of the remainder when finishing a close-up third in the Triumph Hurdle and will be hard to beat if reproducing that form.

Steve Mason

Zenta 14:20 Aintree View Racecard

Dark horse

(2.55 Aintree)

Winner at this meeting in the last two years, including a five-length victory over the Aintree Bowl distance in last year’s Mildmay Novices’ Chase. Should go well for his in-form stable provided he is feeling no ill effects from last month’s Gold Cup when falling six out.

Sam Hardy

Ahoy Senor 14:55 Aintree View Racecard

West Country

(4.05 Aintree)

Looked a non-stayer in the Hunters' Chase at Cheltenham when travelling like the best horse in the race. This trip and ground should suit better.

James Stevens

Famous Clermont 16:05 Aintree View Racecard

