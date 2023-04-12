Racing Post logo
Free horse racing tips for Aintree: five horses to bet on for Thursday of the Grand National festival

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

Hasankey (4.40 Aintree)

Laura Morgan's seven-year-old has picked up a Racing Post Rating above his official mark the last twice and is fairly weighted on winning form, making him a nice win and place play.
David Toft

Silk
Hasankey16:40 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Lewis Dobb (7lb)Tnr: L J Morgan

The Punt nap

Grey Diamond (4.40 Aintree)

The form of his reappearance third has worked out well, with the winner going in again on his next start and the runner-up placed off a 28lb higher mark at the Cheltenham Festival. Put up a career best last time and can rate higher still.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Grey Diamond16:40 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies (-lb)Tnr: Sam Thomas

Handicappers' nap

Zenta (2.20 Aintree)

Pulled well clear of the remainder when finishing a close-up third in the Triumph Hurdle and will be hard to beat if reproducing that form.
Steve Mason

Silk
Zenta14:20 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Mark Walsh (-lb)Tnr: W P Mullins

Dark horse

Ahoy Senor (2.55 Aintree) 

Winner at this meeting in the last two years, including a five-length victory over the Aintree Bowl distance in last year’s Mildmay Novices’ Chase. Should go well for his in-form stable provided he is feeling no ill effects from last month’s Gold Cup when falling six out.
Sam Hardy

Silk
Ahoy Senor14:55 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Brian Hughes (-lb)Tnr: Lucinda Russell

West Country

Famous Clermont (4.05 Aintree)

Looked a non-stayer in the Hunters' Chase at Cheltenham when travelling like the best horse in the race. This trip and ground should suit better.
James Stevens

Silk
Famous Clermont16:05 Aintree
View Racecard
Jky: Mr William Biddick (-lb)Tnr: C R Barber

Published on 12 April 2023Last updated 18:43, 12 April 2023
icon
