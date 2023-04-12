Free horse racing tips for Aintree: five horses to bet on for Thursday of the Grand National festival
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Eyecatcher
Hasankey (4.40 Aintree)
Laura Morgan's seven-year-old has picked up a Racing Post Rating above his official mark the last twice and is fairly weighted on winning form, making him a nice win and place play.
David Toft
The Punt nap
Grey Diamond (4.40 Aintree)
The form of his reappearance third has worked out well, with the winner going in again on his next start and the runner-up placed off a 28lb higher mark at the Cheltenham Festival. Put up a career best last time and can rate higher still.
Harry Wilson
Handicappers' nap
Zenta (2.20 Aintree)
Pulled well clear of the remainder when finishing a close-up third in the Triumph Hurdle and will be hard to beat if reproducing that form.
Steve Mason
Dark horse
Ahoy Senor (2.55 Aintree)
Winner at this meeting in the last two years, including a five-length victory over the Aintree Bowl distance in last year’s Mildmay Novices’ Chase. Should go well for his in-form stable provided he is feeling no ill effects from last month’s Gold Cup when falling six out.
Sam Hardy
West Country
Famous Clermont (4.05 Aintree)
Looked a non-stayer in the Hunters' Chase at Cheltenham when travelling like the best horse in the race. This trip and ground should suit better.
James Stevens
