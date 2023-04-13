Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Aintree on Thursday afternoon
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .
Stage Star 1.45 Aintree
He'll take a bit of pegging back if in the same form as at Cheltenham last month
Shishkin 2.55 Aintree
Armed with bags of class when fully on song and looks ready for a crack at this new trip
Winged Leader 4.05 Aintree
Only one defeat in his last nine races and he's a serious contender on his first attempt over these fences
Douglas Talking 4.40 Aintree
Was a long way from the end of his tether when beating a previously progressive rival at Sandown five weeks ago
