Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Aintree on Thursday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

Stage Star 1.45 Aintree
He'll take a bit of pegging back if in the same form as at Cheltenham last month

Shishkin 2.55 Aintree
Armed with bags of class when fully on song and looks ready for a crack at this new trip

Winged Leader 4.05 Aintree
Only one defeat in his last nine races and he's a serious contender on his first attempt over these fences

Douglas Talking 4.40 Aintree
Was a long way from the end of his tether when beating a previously progressive rival at Sandown five weeks ago

Read these next:

Free horse racing tips for Aintree: six horses to bet on for Thursday of the Grand National festival 

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips for Aintree on Thursday 

Get set for Aintree! Subscribe to Members' Club Ultimate Monthly now with 50% off for three months 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 13 April 2023Last updated 11:52, 13 April 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips