Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Catterick, Bath and Uttoxeter on Wednesday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

La Forza 2.52 Catterick

Posted a very solid effort on his sole start this season and could well go one better

Bluebell Time 3.00 Bath

Dual course winner off higher marks and he shaped nicely in a better grade last time

Junior Massini 4.40 Uttoxeter

Plenty to like about how he has been winning his races and he's taken to complete the four-timer

Hitched 5.05 Bath

Has more to offer judged on his Yarmouth second and he gets the vote off the same mark

