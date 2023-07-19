Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Catterick, Bath and Uttoxeter on Wednesday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon
La Forza 2.52 Catterick
Posted a very solid effort on his sole start this season and could well go one better
Bluebell Time 3.00 Bath
Dual course winner off higher marks and he shaped nicely in a better grade last time
Junior Massini 4.40 Uttoxeter
Plenty to like about how he has been winning his races and he's taken to complete the four-timer
Hitched 5.05 Bath
Has more to offer judged on his Yarmouth second and he gets the vote off the same mark
