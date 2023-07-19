Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Catterick, Bath and Uttoxeter on Wednesday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

La Forza 2.52 Catterick
Posted a very solid effort on his sole start this season and could well go one better

Bluebell Time 3.00 Bath
Dual course winner off higher marks and he shaped nicely in a better grade last time

Junior Massini 4.40 Uttoxeter
Plenty to like about how he has been winning his races and he's taken to complete the four-timer

Hitched 5.05 Bath
Has more to offer judged on his Yarmouth second and he gets the vote off the same mark

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Andrew Cooper's three horse racing tips on Wednesday  

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples  

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 19 July 2023Last updated 08:00, 19 July 2023
icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips