Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

Silver Trumpet (3.30 Bath)

Trainer Eve Johnson Houghton does well with her two-year-old sprinters and this one caught the eye at Windsor on his debut. He can score in this lesser race.

Mark Brown

Silver Trumpet 15:30 Bath View Racecard Jky: Charles Bishop Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

The Punt nap

Hitched (5.05 Bath)

This one stands out in this 0-60, being much the most appealing three-year-old taking on older horses who don't arrive in much form. Has more successes in him having really stepped up the last twice (won and then travelled best before finishing second).

Andrew Cooper

Hitched 17:05 Bath View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: David Simcock

Handicappers' nap

Mobashr (5.35 Yarmouth)

Has taken time to find his form since joining Mick Appleby late last year, but looked unfortunate not to supplement a recent Doncaster win when runner-up there last week. Holds sound claims off the same mark in a race that should be run to suit.

Paul Curtis

Mobashr 17:35 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Frederick Larson Tnr: Michael Appleby

Speed figures

Royal Bassett (8.30 Wolverhampton)

Lightly raced and made a promising return from a lengthy absence when runner-up over trip and track six weeks ago. Can open his account.

Dave Edwards

Royal Bassett 20:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Olly Murphy

Newmarket nap

Speriamo (5.35 Yarmouth)

Charlie McBride's grey has been waiting for some quick ground to show her best form after some sparkling work on the peat moss gallop.

David Milnes

Speriamo 17:35 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Joe Leavy (7lb) Tnr: Philip McBride

Dark horse

Oso Rapido (3.52 Catterick)

Winless since scoring in this race 12 months ago but is 7lb lower this time as a result and hinted that he may be coming to the boil at the right time when fifth of 16 in a competitive York handicap last time.

Simon Giles

Oso Rapido 15:52 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Jonny Peate (3lb) Tnr: Roger Fell & Sean Murray

