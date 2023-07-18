The Punt Acca: Andrew Cooper's three horse racing tips on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

Valley Of Flowers (2.52 Catterick)

Can pull her chance away but they sometimes go a stride quicker in these amateur riders' races, especially ones restricted to inexperienced jockeys, and she can get back on track following a disappointing (unsuited by muddling pace) fifth of six as short-priced favourite last time. Her other 2023 form has a solid look to it, she finished runner-up to a thriving rival at Beverley before filling the same spot under Rosie Howarth at Ripon. A ready win followed and she doesn't look handicapped out of this off 4lb higher.

Albegone (4.57 Catterick)

Drops to Class 6 company for the first time since winning back-to-back races by four lengths and three lengths in 2021 and is a massive runner if able to get close to the form he showed on his return at Carlisle in May. He went with great zest there, leading his Class 4 rivals before fading to finish fourth when lack of a recent run told. Although not nearly as effective in two runs since, he wasn't given a hard time when his chance of winning had gone last time.

Hitched (5.05 Bath)

A standout in this 0-60 is much the most appealing three-year-old taking on older horses who don't arrive in much form. Reportedly needed his return/handicap debut following a gelding operation, and has been a totally different proposition since. My fancy of David Simcock's beat the favourite, and they pulled over four lengths clear of the third at Chepstow before he travelled like the best horse at Yarmouth. He had to move out for a gap but the winner was already there and he couldn't muster quite enough in the finish. Compensation may await.

