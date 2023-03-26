Racing Post logo
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Carlisle and Exeter on Sunday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

Sawpit Sienna 3.00 Carlisle
Chased home a progressive rival at Wincanton at the start of this month and can go one better

River Tyne 3.17 Exeter
Looks a winner waiting to happen in a race of this nature and she appeals as the safest play

Revels Hill 3.52 Exeter
Has been holding his own in stronger races than this and his class could count

Piaff Bubbles 4.10 Carlisle
May well be on a hat-trick but for appearing to idle in front at Hexham ten days ago, and he gets the nod

Published on 26 March 2023Last updated 08:00, 26 March 2023
