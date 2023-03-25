Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Speed figures
Largy Shark (1.50 Carlisle)
Earned decent figures when successful on his hurdling debut at Ayr in November and can add to his tally.
Dave Edwards
Handicappers' nap
Duke Of Deception (4.45 Carlisle)
Lightly raced, improving six-year-old, he could have been let in lightly having only been raised 2lb for last month's easy Musselburgh success.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Revels Hill (3.52 Exeter)
Stayed on well in better races than this on his last two starts, so the step up in trip and drop in class should suit.
Charlie Huggins
Eyecatcher
Londoner (3.45 Naas)
Impressed in winning his maiden and looks to have the right blend of speed and stamina.
Ron Wood
Dark horse
Gwencily Berbas (3.52 Exeter)
Out of form before winning over this course and distance a couple of starts back. That took his record at Exeter to 2-2 and he is one to be interested in back at this venue.
Tom Gibbings
