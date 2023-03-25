Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Speed figures

Largy Shark (1.50 Carlisle)

Earned decent figures when successful on his hurdling debut at Ayr in November and can add to his tally.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Largy Shark13:50 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: Daryl Jacob (-lb)Tnr: S R B Crawford

Handicappers' nap

Duke Of Deception (4.45 Carlisle)

Lightly raced, improving six-year-old, he could have been let in lightly having only been raised 2lb for last month's easy Musselburgh success.
Steve Mason

Silk
Duke Of Deception16:45 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: Henry Brooke (-lb)Tnr: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

The Punt nap

Revels Hill (3.52 Exeter)

Stayed on well in better races than this on his last two starts, so the step up in trip and drop in class should suit.
Charlie Huggins

Silk
Revels Hill15:52 Exeter
View Racecard
Jky: Nick Scholfield (-lb)Tnr: Harry Fry

Eyecatcher

Londoner (3.45 Naas)

Impressed in winning his maiden and looks to have the right blend of speed and stamina.
Ron Wood

Silk
Londoner15:45 Naas
View Racecard
Jky: Wayne Lordan (-lb)Tnr: A P O'Brien

Dark horse

Gwencily Berbas (3.52 Exeter)

Out of form before winning over this course and distance a couple of starts back. That took his record at Exeter to 2-2 and he is one to be interested in back at this venue.
Tom Gibbings

Silk
Gwencily Berbas15:52 Exeter
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Tudor (-lb)Tnr: David Pipe

Signposts: key pointers for Sunday's racing 

 Read these next:

'He likes it here when the mud is flying' – our expert tipster with four fancies on Sunday 

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips on Sunday 

Get full access to Members' Club Ultimate Monthly now with 50% off for three months 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 25 March 2023Last updated 18:45, 25 March 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips