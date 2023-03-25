The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips on Sunday

The three best horses to include in a treble on Sunday . . .

(2.07 Exeter)

Although beaten a fairly long way when finishing seventh on his final novice hurdle run before qualifying for a mark, the form of that race has worked out superbly. The first, second, third and fifth have all won since that contest at Huntingdon on Boxing Day, which suggests that Sponthus was far from disgraced. The Sam Thomas-trained eight-year-old also had Hold Up La Colmine and Lord Snootie in behind when second at Chepstow in November, and given that both of the pair he beat have made winning handicap debuts off marks of 112 since, Sponthus has to be respected off an opening rating of 114. Sam Twiston-Davies rode a winner for these connections at Haydock on Wednesday and is back on board Sponthus for the first time over hurdles

(3.25 Limerick)

Thedevilscoachman was deservedly awarded the race in the stewards' room to take a Grade 3 at Naas last time. That was the first time the JP McManus-owned seven-year-old had run beyond three miles and he clearly demonstrated that he stayed the trip. Chemical Energy, who was more than 30 lengths behind Thedevilscoachman on that occasion, gave the form a slight boost when finishing second in a Grade 2 at the Cheltenham Festival last week. Thedevilscoachman has already beaten early favourite Grandero Bello at Galway in October and despite having to concede 6lb to that rival in this 3m½f novice chase, he should confirm the firm.

(3.52 Exeter)

Has been crying out for this sort of stamina test all season having run well in his three starts over inadequate trips this term. Harry Fry's eight-year-old demonstrated his staying capabilities when beating subsequent Welsh Grand National winner The Two Amigos over 3m4½f on soft ground at Taunton in this month last year. Revels Hill is rated just 6lb higher than that win, having been eased by the handicapper slightly after posting form figures of 243 in some competitive handicaps with double-figure field sizes. The last of those came when staying on into third in a £100,000 Saturday handicap at Ascot last month. That was run over 3m so this step up to 3m6½f should suit as he drops to the weakest grade he has competed in since his last win. Revels Hill has to give weight all round but should have the class to do so.

