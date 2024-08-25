Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Qirat 3.35 Goodwood

Ran respectably over 1m at major festivals the last twice, while leaving the impression this drop back in distance will prove ideal; record of 2-3 over 7f features a very solid win at this course (good) in May when beating a subsequent Listed scorer, with Blue Prince in third; strong claims.

Mutaawid 4.00 Yarmouth

Fulfilled his initial promise with a 6l novice win at Kempton (1m4f) when in first-time blinkers; came up shy when favourite for handicap debut at Ascot (1m4f, good) but didn't run at all badly; considered off an untouched mark over this shorter trip (Cambridgeshire entrant).

Huddle Up 4.35 Yarmouth

£9,000 buy out of the Barron yard for whom he was a consistent sprint handicapper, mostly over 5f but a winner at 6f; ran really well after a wide trip at Pontefract (5f, good to firm) on stable debut and that was on ground that would have been on the quick side for him; considered.

Temporize 5.20 Goodwood

Won over 2m4f (soft) at Glorious Goodwood in 2023 and ran well for a long way in that same race last time (good to firm; finished eighth); won at Newbury (2m, good to firm) the time before; every chance he'll be in the mix.

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.