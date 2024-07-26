Racing Post logo
TippingSpotlight Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Friday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Tactician 2.25 Ascot
Made his debut in May and improved for a clear-cut maiden win when upped in trip at Goodwood in June; hot favourite for handicap debut here (again 1m6f on good) 13 days ago and launched a strong challenge from well off the pace but was held off by a head; up 3lb but he's an appealing candidate for 2m and further improvement.

Red Force One 6.05 York
Has won his last three starts (1m6f/2m, good to firm), with the first leg of the hat-trick coming off a career-low mark; he's going back up the weights only slowly and remains 9lb lower than when winning this two years ago; his winning spree may well continue.

Indemnity 8.10 Sandown
Runner-up in a Leicester handicap (1m, good to soft) before a successful return to maiden company at Nottingham (1m, good); missing the break didn't help when never seriously involved behind Whitcombe Rockstar at Kempton; cheekpieces could be an interesting addition; major chance.

Bobacious 8.55 Chepstow
Opened his account at Brighton (1m2f) before backing it up with an excellent second of 13 over C&D eight days ago; came home well clear of the rest there, so he's a big player off same mark; due to go up 5lb in future.

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

