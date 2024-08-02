- More
Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Friday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .
What is a Lucky 15?
A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.
The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.
Kyle Of Lochalsh 1.50 Goodwood
Three wins last season; asserted in grand style at Salisbury (1m6f, soft) this May and followed that with third of 20 at Royal Ascot (2m4f, good to firm); good third at Newbury (2m) 13 days ago, staying on after Temporize dictated up front; could still be a very useful stayer in the making.
Al Musmak 2.25 Goodwood
Runner-up in Group 2 Royal Lodge (1m, good to firm) last September and returned to form with Listed win at Newmarket (1m, good to soft) three weeks ago; had something to spare last time and holds leading claims.
Orbaan 3.00 Goodwood
This 9yo isn't the force of old but he won this in 2022 and exploited a reduced mark in the Carlisle Bell (1m, good to firm) in June; failed to back that up when only fourth at Carlisle last time but if reproducing the form he showed on his penultimate start he can be a serious player.
Starlust 3.35 Goodwood
Acts on firm and good to soft; justified favouritism in York Listed event most recently, beating Rogue Lightning and taking his 5f form figures to 311; much less exposed over this distance than at 6f; ties in with Big Evs on Breeders' Cup running; very appealing.
