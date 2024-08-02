Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:50 GoodwoodHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:50 GoodwoodHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingSpotlight Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Friday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Kyle Of Lochalsh 1.50 Goodwood
Three wins last season; asserted in grand style at Salisbury (1m6f, soft) this May and followed that with third of 20 at Royal Ascot (2m4f, good to firm); good third at Newbury (2m) 13 days ago, staying on after Temporize dictated up front; could still be a very useful stayer in the making.

Al Musmak 2.25 Goodwood
Runner-up in Group 2 Royal Lodge (1m, good to firm) last September and returned to form with Listed win at Newmarket (1m, good to soft) three weeks ago; had something to spare last time and holds leading claims.

Orbaan 3.00 Goodwood
This 9yo isn't the force of old but he won this in 2022 and exploited a reduced mark in the Carlisle Bell (1m, good to firm) in June; failed to back that up when only fourth at Carlisle last time but if reproducing the form he showed on his penultimate start he can be a serious player.

Starlust 3.35 Goodwood
Acts on firm and good to soft; justified favouritism in York Listed event most recently, beating Rogue Lightning and taking his 5f form figures to 311; much less exposed over this distance than at 6f; ties in with Big Evs on Breeders' Cup running; very appealing.

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on inFree tips

Last updated

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers