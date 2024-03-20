Southwell Placepot tips: Maddy Playle with her perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pot

You have to take on some short-priced horses to make a Placepot worthwhile, but not Tortured Soul in the first leg of Southwell's £50,000 guaranteed pool.

The four-year-old has won six of his last seven starts and took another hefty leap forward to win well at Kempton last time and cannot be kicked out of the frame. He is banker material in the 4.55.

The restricted maiden (5.30) is tougher and it could be worth taking on Castle In The Sand. Corrales looks sure to improve on his debut fourth at Kempton while Blake has also been shaping well.

Runaway Newcastle winner Daring Legend (6.00) is another banker in the 7f handicap, and the sole course-and-distance winner Twistaline and consistent Van Zant are chosen to take on Medici Pass in the mile handicap (6.30).

Urban Dandy was unlucky not to score over this course and distance last time and is the pick in the 7.00, while topweight Midnightattheoasis , the mount of Rossa Ryan, is added for further support.

Eight runners in the final leg (7.30) with three places up for grabs makes it a comfortable enough decision to rely on Catherine Chroi , who ran a race full of promise on her debut for Iain Jardine at Newcastle last time.

Southwell Placepot perm

4.55

​1 Tortured Soul



5.30

​3 Corrales

​11 Blake



6.00

3 Daring Legend

6.30

​7 Twistaline

​10 Van Zant



7.00

1 Midnightattheoasis

​7 Urban Dandy



7.30

3 Catherine Chroi



1x2x1x2x2x1 = 8 lines

