Southwell Placepot tips: Harry Wilson serves up his perm for the £50,000 guarantee

The Tote's £50,000 Placepot guarantee at Southwell kicks off with a 5f novice (5.00) and Orchard Park , who made an encouraging debut over course and distance last month, is banked on.

Useful jumps horses Marble Sands and Secret Squirrel add extra interest to the 1m4f novice (5.30) that follows, but Eleanor Cross has gone close the last two times and can be relied on to be at least placed.

The feature mile handicap (6.00) looks competitive. A combination of Tropez Power , who has two wins and a third from three starts over course and distance, and the returning Assessment , should get us through leg three.

Perfect Swiss looked revitalised when winning in first-time blinkers last time and should go close in the following mile handicap (6.30) with the headgear retained. The consistent Daafy goes in as back up.

The staying handicap (7.00) features plenty of in-form horses, but I'm happy to bank on Award Dancer , who has been running well since wind surgery and should appreciate this drop in class.

Absolute Queen is much better than she was able to show last time and should enjoy the return to Tapeta in the final leg (7.30). I'm also expecting a bold show from the class-dropping Southern Voyage , so he goes in too.

Southwell Placepot perm

5.00

4 Orchard Park

5.30

12 Eleanor Cross

6.00

1 Assessment

2 Tropez Power

6.30

3 Perfect Swiss

6 Daafy

7.00

1 Award Dancer

7.30

7 Southern Voyage

9 Absolute Queen

1 x 1 x 2 x 2 x 1 x 2 = 8 lines

