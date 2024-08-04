'She could be a force now down in grade' - Harry Wilson's tips for all ten races live on ITV4 on Sunday

Harry Wilson returns with his advice for the ten ITV4 races at Haydock, Chester and Galway on Sunday . . .

3.45 Haydock

Sky Bet Build A Bet Apprentice Handicap, 1m2f

Harry’s tip: Solomon

Solomon showed good form early in the year, losing out by a short head to one who has since gone close in Listed company and finishing third to 2,000 Guineas winner Notable Speech either side of a Southwell novice victory. Not a lot went right upped to this sort of trip on his handicap debut last month, when not getting a clear run at things, and he's afforded another chance from a 1lb lower mark here.

Solomon 15:45 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Ethan Jones Tnr: William Haggas

4.05 Chester

Liverpool Airport Faster, Easier, Friendlier Queensferry Stakes (Listed), 6f

Harry’s tip: Al Shabab Storm

Al Shabab Storm has been a big improver this year, latterly winning a Listed race here comfortably from Group 3 scorer Breege to take his record at the track to two from three. He was beaten on his last start over this trip here, but it was only by a neck and the winner, who had the benefit of a lovely run up the inside, has since scored again over course and distance. He should have no issue with the drop in trip and won't mind any rain that falls.

Al Shabab Storm 16:05 Chester View Racecard Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: Andrew Balding

4.15 Haydock

Sky Bet Extra Places Every Day Nursery Handicap, 6f

Harry’s tip: Nad Alshiba Snow

Nad Alshiba Snow gets the verdict in a trappy nursery for the in-form Mick Appleby. She was beaten just a length on her debut by Moving Force, who was beaten just a neck by subsequent Norfolk winner Shareholder on his next start, before finishing a fine fourth in the Hilary Needler, which has worked out well. Her no-show in the Albany can be forgiven and she could be a force now down in grade, while she promises to be suited by 6f.

Nad Alshiba Snow 16:15 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Michael Appleby

4.35 Chester

Barbara & Geoff Everall Memorial Handicap, 7f

Harry’s tip: Never So Brave

Never So Brave had some exceptional juvenile form, chasing home subsequent Futurity winner Ancient Wisdom on his debut and losing by just half a length to Vandeek, who won two Group 1 races after, and he made a mockery of an opening handicap mark of 94 when scoring at Chester's May meeting. He was far from disgraced in the Jersey at Royal Ascot and should take all the beating back in a handicap.

Never So Brave 16:35 Chester View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

4.45 Haydock

Cure Leukaemia Restricted Maiden Stakes, 6f

Harry’s tip: Leonardo Dax

Leonardo Dax displayed plenty of promise on his Windsor debut in June, staying on well to take third after being slowly away. That race has worked out well, with the winner finishing fourth in the Group 2 July Stakes on his next start and the second and fifth have both won since. He should go well with that debut experience under his belt, granted a better start from the stalls.

Leonardo Dax 16:45 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Patrick Owens

5.00 Galway

Village Salthill Handicap, 1m½f

Harry’s tip: Presence

Presence wasn't beaten far on her handicap debut last month over further, but she seemed to enjoy the shorter trip and first taste of soft ground when showing plenty of improvement in taking a 1m1½f Ballinrobe maiden next time out. She improved her career-best Racing Post Rating by 7lb that day but is only 1lb higher than that handicap debut and should go well with conditions to suit.

Presence 17:00 Galway View Racecard Jky: Shane Foley Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

5.15 Haydock

Sky Bet Request A Bet Fillies' Handicap, 7f

Harry’s tip: Key To Cotai

Key To Cotai has form figures over 7f of 212 and has posted progressive Racing Post Ratings with each start over that trip, latterly finishing runner-up in a Listed contest at Carlisle last month. That form has been seriously boosted by the winner Jabaara, who was second in the Falmouth before finishing first past the post in the Oak Tree at Goodwood on Wednesday, and her Newmarket handicap win before has also worked out well, so she could rate higher than 95 still.

Key To Cotai 17:15 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Ed Walker

5.45 Haydock

Sky Bet Acca Freeze Handicap, 2m

Harry’s tip: Law Of The Sea

Law Of The Sea looked like he'd slipped away in the Chester Plate only to be collared in the closing stages and that form has been well advertised by winner Alphonse Le Grande, who defied an 8lb rise in the Northumberland Vase on his next start. He's disappointed the last two times, but this represents a big drop in class and the majority of his best form has come on left-handed tracks. He was just touched off over course and distance last year off a 3lb higher mark and can land a first victory for Ian Williams here.

Law Of The Sea 17:45 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Ian Williams

6.15 Haydock

Sky Bet, For The Fans Handicap, 5f

Harry’s tip: Zarzyni

Zarzyni has tested my patience over the last couple of years, but he's so well treated on his old form and there are reasons to think this might be the end of his winless spell. His last win came in a 5f handicap at Musselburgh in April 2022 off a mark of 99 and he is 20lb lower here. That came in first-time cheekpieces, so he must be of interest sporting new eyeshields, and the presence of Conor Beasley, who has form figures of 322224 on the seven-year-old, in the saddle for the first time this year bodes well.

Zarzyni 18:15 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: David & Nicola Barron

6.45 Haydock

Sky Bet Club Handicap, 6f

Harry’s tip: Spirit Of Applause

Spirit Of Applause hasn't been at his best this year and has been gradually dropping in the weights (now 11lb lower than reappearance), but I'm hoping the return to Haydock, where he has a win and a second from two starts, sparks something in him. He also achieved two of his three highest Racing Post Ratings in those races and if the first-time cheekpieces do the desired job, he will be difficult to beat from a mark 6lb below his last winning mark.

Spirit Of Applause 18:45 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Sean Kirrane Tnr: Tim Easterby

